3 people arrested for death of Las Vegas man in Nye County

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Detectives with the Nye County Sheriff's Office Detectives has booked three suspects into jail for a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

Heather Pate, 27, of Las Vegas was arrested for Murder, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to commit murder, battery with substantial bodily harm and was booked into the Nye County Detention Center with no bail.

Kevin Dent, 36, of Las Vegas was arrested for Murder, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to commit murder, battery with substantial bodily harm and was booked into the Nye County Detention Center with no bail.

Brad Mehn, 37, of Pahrump was arrested for Murder, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to commit murder, battery with substantial bodily harm and was booked into the Nye County Detention Center with no bail.

A man's body was found in Cathedral Canyon in Nye Canyon on Aug. 1.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Roy Jaggers of Las Vegas.

On Sunday night, Nye County detectives served 2 search warrants in Las Vegas. They took Pate and Dent into custody.

Mehn was taken into custody in his Pahrump home on Monday afternoon.

