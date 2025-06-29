June Water Supply: Lake Mead drops 2 more feet this month as drought spreads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead has dropped about 2 feet since the beginning of June as drought conditions continue to worsen across Nevada.

On the first of the month, the elevation was 1,057 ft and as of June 29, it's now at 1,055.13 ft. Currently, the elevation higher than it's record-breaking low year in 2022.

However, the reservoir is sitting lower than where it was in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

Check out what June 29 looked like the past six years:

The reservoir is currently at 31% capacity, while Lake Powell sits at 32% capacity, according to the latest teacup diagrams from Bureau of Reclamation (BOR).

The current unregulated inflow of water from the Colorado River to Lake Powell is estimated to be 45% of average through July, according to the latest 24-month Most Probable Study for the Upper and Lower Colorado Basin Regions from BOR.

While seasonal dips are normal this time of year, in my latest May update, Lake Mead was sitting at 32% capacity.

Here's a look at the current reservoirs across the West:

This past winter did not do the system much favor, with below average snowfall in the Colorado Rockies.

This update comes as dry conditions are exacerbating in Nevada.

As of June 24, nearly the entirety of the Silver State is experiencing abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions as of this weekend.

Here's the two-week drought comparison:

