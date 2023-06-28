July packed with Henderson parks and recreation activities

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to celebrate their vast park system with the community for Park and Recreation Month in July.

There will be 31 days of activities across the Henderson public properties, including a Fourth of July concert, farmers markets, archery ranges and more.

Henderson is the 19th best U.S. city for park systems, according to the Trust for Public Land ParkScore. City leaders are encouraging residents to visit their 71 parks and over 200 miles of connecting trails.

Back in May, Henderson celebrated the grand opening of their 70th public park, Dundee Jones Park.

This year's Park and Recreation Month theme is "Where Community Grows," and aims to celebrate the more than 160,000 full-time parks and recreation professionals across the country.

A full list of July activities in Henderson can be found here.