Judge signs off on first execution in Nevada in 12 years

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on plans for Nevada's first execution in 12 years:

12:50 p.m.

A prisons official says Nevada has a date and the drugs needed to carry out its first execution in 12 years.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said Wednesday that the lethal injection of Scott Raymond Dozier is scheduled for July 11 at Ely State Prison.

Santina says officials plan to use a never-tried three-drug cocktail that was the subject of a court fight. She says the drugs haven't expired despite some questions about whether they had.

The protocol includes an anti-anxiety drug, the powerful painkiller fentanyl and a paralyzing drug that attorneys who challenged the execution say could mask any signs of pain and suffering.

The state Supreme Court decided last month not to stop the execution on procedural grounds despite challenges by lawyers and a rights group.

--------

Noon

A judge has signed off on the first execution in Nevada in 12 years, despite lingering questions about a never-before-used drug protocol that's faced a court fight.

Clark County District Judge Jennifer Togliatti signed Scott Raymond Dozier's death warrant Tuesday, setting the execution for an unspecified date the week of July 9.

Judge signs Order of Execution for Scott Dozier https://t.co/dg8sFeeY35 pic.twitter.com/5fLWFe05uI — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) June 20, 2018

It follows a state Supreme Court ruling last month that defense lawyers and a rights group used the wrong process to try to stop the lethal injection.

The justices didn't decide whether the state should use a never-tried three-drug cocktail that state officials drew up last year for Dozier's execution.

The protocol includes fentanyl, a powerful painkiller fueling much of the nation's opioid epidemic, and a paralyzing drug that attorneys challenging the execution say could mask any signs of pain and suffering.