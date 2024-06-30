Judge sets bail for man accused of trying to break into a Metro vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man police said tried to break into a forensic vehicle Friday morning at Metro's headquarters did not show up to court.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Christopher Egenlauf was expected to be at the Regional Justice Center for his initial court appearance in front of Judge Holly Stoberski, but he was not inside the courtroom.

"The defendant was not transported," said a state prosecutor. “I don’t know why he is not here but if it's a refusal or anything of that nature-- this hearing is for his benefit, and I don’t think he should get the benefit of the lower bail setting simply for refusing to come to court.”

According to attorney Josie Bayudan, who is representing Engenlauf during his initial hearing, it was not the suspect's fault for not appearing in court. She said his case was assigned to the wrong department.

“It was not a refusal, actually, he was not processed. He was actually in 2c so that’s why he is not here. It’s not his own doing," Bayudan said.

As Channel 13 reported, Egenlauf was arrested Friday morning after police caught him trying to break into a forensic vehicle located in a restricted area at Metro's headquarters.

He was seen carrying a large knife and wearing tactical gear. Police also believe he wanted to hurt officers.

“Reminding really our community just how dangerous this job really is," said Deputy Chief Dori Koren.

During the initial court hearing, prosecutors asked the judge to raise his bail arguing that he is a danger to the community.

“I have concerns for the safety of the community and quite frankly safety for law enforcement in our community," prosecutors said. "Given the underlying nature of this case and considering the extreme mental health issues that appear to be going on with this particular defendant."

Bayudan disagreed with the state's claim and believes he was no longer a risk after police confiscated weapons available to Egenlauf during a search at his home Friday.

”I’m pretty sure that they tossed the house and took everything. Any type of weapon available at his residence, so I don’t think there is a danger to the police at this point," Bayudan said.

Egenlouf's father and other family members were present during his initial hearing.

They declined to do an interview with Channel 13 but told us off camera that Engelauf is suffering from mental issues and called Friday's incident traumatic.

Meantime, Judge Stoberski agreed with prosecutors and increased the suspect’s bail to $75,000.

“I do believe that for the safety of the community, it is important for the court to increase the bail amount at this time," Stoberski said.

He faces potential charges of attempted battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, and trespassing. However, this could change during the course of the investigation.

According to court records, Egenlouf remains in custody but will be back in court on Tuesday, July 2, at the Regional Justice Center.