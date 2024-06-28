Las Vegas police share details surrounding arrest of suspect found at Metro headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was arrested Friday morning after he tried to break into a police vehicle, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Deputy Chief Dori Koren, who heads the Homeland Security and Special Ops division of LVMPD, told media on Friday that around 10 a.m., police found a suspicious man at Metro headquarters.

Koren said the was found in the rear of the primary building of the complex in an area usually restricted to employees only.

The man was found wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates and had carried a large fixed-blade knife. Police said he was trying to break into a Digital Forensics vehicle.

Authorities were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident, and he has been identified as 34-year-old Christopher Egenlauf.

Police clarified that this is an early start to the investigation, but they believe Egenlauf might have been trying to harm law enforcement personnel.

He faces potential charges of attempted battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, and trespassing. However, this could change during the course of the investigation.