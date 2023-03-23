Judge Bonaventure upholds recusal in Henry Ruggs III DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appeared in Judge Bonaventure's court once again on Wednesday morning.

The hearing was held to address a defensive motion filed by Ruggs' attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. The motion asked the court to continue, or delay, the case until the matter of jurisdiction was solved.

Ruggs is facing multiple charges for a DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor after Ruggs was reportedly driving under the influence at 127 mph. In February, Bonaventure recused himself from the case, citing comments he previously made about it during his campaign for re-election to the court.

During the hearing, Bonaventure said that none of the previous cases brought up in the motion would alter the recusal, and all future hearings in the case would remain in District 3.

In a written statement, Ruggs' attorneys told Channel 13, "We have reviewed the written Order that was provided to us in court today and we respectfully disagree that the Judge did not need to make factual representations as to the basis for his disqualification."

Ruggs' team says they are "reviewing their options."