Jones Blvd sinkhole repair underway five months after emergence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly five months after an overnight sinkhole emerged on Jones Boulevard, Clark County announces residents will now see repair work underway.

On September 1, the 8-10 foot-wide sinkhole opened in the northbound lane of Jones and Gunderson Avenue in the Spring Valley area.

Clark County crews began work on January 29 and they anticipate a timeline of just over two months to complete the project.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Spring Valley sinkhole at Jones and Gunderson still waiting to be repaired one month later

Repairs include fixes to a broken pipe which eroded soil with stormwater, and the removal and reconstruction of the concrete channel bottom.

Drivers are advised to be cautious in the area as contractors replace 60 feet of pipe and lay the new concrete barriers.

