Jobs opportunities in Las Vegas for week of April 16

From Nevada JobConnect

KTNV Staff
9:14 AM, Apr 16, 2018
Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect. To apply for one of these jobs, go to  https://www.employnv.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx, register and search the Job order number click or visit your nearest JobConnect office location.

Sanitation Technician                                                                                                                     

  • Job order: 438834
  • Must have at least 3 months experience in sanitation practices, preferably in similar environment
  • Must be able to lift up to 80 lbs.
  • Must be comfortable with being exposed to blood and meat in the warehouse areas
  • Wage: $12.50/ hour

Bilingual Receptionist - English/Spanish                                                                                       

  • Job order: 438814
  • At least three months of experience in front office work or as an Administrative Assistant
  • Must be bilingual in English and Spanish
  • Must be able to operate telephones with multiple lines
  • Must be patient and able to understand and cope with senior citizens and adults with different needs
  • Wage: $9.00/ hour

 

QA Tester (Video Games)                                                                                                                          

  • Job order: 435992
  • *** Seasonal Assignment***
  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • Ability to test both 2D and 3D games repeatedly, while listening and looking for bugs
  • Ability to test using a handheld gaming device and various other gaming platforms
  • Wage: DOE

Line Cook                                                                                                                                                        

  • Job order: 438831
  • Must have at least two years of experience in a fast paced, high-volume restaurant cooking
  • Must have or be able to obtain Food Handler Health Card
  • Must be ble to lift 50lbs
  • Wage: $11.00- $13.00/ hour DOE

Driver                                                                                                                                                      

  • Job order: 438497
  • Nevada driver's license is required (class C or CDL class B or A - no endorsements needed)
  • At least one year of verifiable Driver experience is required
  • DMV ten-year printout (MVR) with no more than one demerit point
  • Must be able to push / pull wheelchairs and bend down to set wheelchair brake
  • Wage: $10.00/ hour

Programmer                                                                                                                                                    

  • Job order: 438565
  • Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience in Web and API Development
  • API development and integration
  • HTML, JavaScript, Ajax development
  • Relational database experience
  • Wage: $30.00- $50.00/hour DOE

Phlebotomy Instructor                                                                                                                              

  • Job order: 438397
  • Minimum of 3 years of phlebotomist experience
  • Current certification required
  • Friendly, positive attitude and cross-cultural sensitivity
  • Wage: $19.00- $20.00/ hour DOE                                           

Field Operations Supervisor                                                                                                                  

  • Job order: 438361
  • Must have 6 months related experience
  • Must be forklift certified and know how to operate an industrial forklift
  • Must wear and enforce all company PPE, safety and work attire
  • Salary $14.00- $20.00/ hour DOE

Character Performer                                                                                                                                   

  • Job order: 436447
  • 18 years of age or older
  • One year Experience performing in front of large crowds and evoking high energy, enthusiasm and fun!
  • Costume is made to fit someone 5'10 to 6'2 tall with an average build
  • Wage: $12.00/hour

Day Porter                                                                                                                                               

  • Job order:  438633
  • No minimum experience required
  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • Wage: $9.00/ hour

Call Center Representative                                                                                                                      

  • Job order:  438856
  • Must be 18 or older due to insurance requirements
  • No Work Experience Required!
  • Must be comfortable speaking on the phone and be able to communicate effectively verbally, and interpersonally.
  • Must have reading comprehension skills as employer will guide with scripts
  • Must be punctual, responsible and ready to learn
  • Starting Wage: $10.00/ hour or commission (whichever is higher)

Many other positions are available on our job search web site: https://www.employnv.gov or by visiting one of the Nevada JobConnect offices located at:

2827 Las Vegas Blvd. North ~ 3405 South Maryland Parkway ~ 4500 East Sunset Rd.

