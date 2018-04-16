Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect. To apply for one of these jobs, go to https://www.employnv.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx, register and search the Job order number click or visit your nearest JobConnect office location.
Sanitation Technician
Job order: 438834
Must have at least 3 months experience in sanitation practices, preferably in similar environment
Must be able to lift up to 80 lbs.
Must be comfortable with being exposed to blood and meat in the warehouse areas
Wage: $12.50/ hour
Bilingual Receptionist - English/Spanish
Job order: 438814
At least three months of experience in front office work or as an Administrative Assistant
Must be bilingual in English and Spanish
Must be able to operate telephones with multiple lines
Must be patient and able to understand and cope with senior citizens and adults with different needs
Wage: $9.00/ hour
QA Tester (Video Games)
Job order: 435992
*** Seasonal Assignment***
Must be at least 18 years of age
Ability to test both 2D and 3D games repeatedly, while listening and looking for bugs
Ability to test using a handheld gaming device and various other gaming platforms
Wage: DOE
Line Cook
Job order: 438831
Must have at least two years of experience in a fast paced, high-volume restaurant cooking
Must have or be able to obtain Food Handler Health Card
Must be ble to lift 50lbs
Wage: $11.00- $13.00/ hour DOE
Driver
Job order: 438497
Nevada driver's license is required (class C or CDL class B or A - no endorsements needed)
At least one year of verifiable Driver experience is required
DMV ten-year printout (MVR) with no more than one demerit point
Must be able to push / pull wheelchairs and bend down to set wheelchair brake
Wage: $10.00/ hour
Programmer
Job order: 438565
Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience in Web and API Development
API development and integration
HTML, JavaScript, Ajax development
Relational database experience
Wage: $30.00- $50.00/hour DOE
Phlebotomy Instructor
Job order: 438397
Minimum of 3 years of phlebotomist experience
Current certification required
Friendly, positive attitude and cross-cultural sensitivity
Wage: $19.00- $20.00/ hour DOE
Field Operations Supervisor
Job order: 438361
Must have 6 months related experience
Must be forklift certified and know how to operate an industrial forklift
Must wear and enforce all company PPE, safety and work attire
Salary $14.00- $20.00/ hour DOE
Character Performer
Job order: 436447
18 years of age or older
One year Experience performing in front of large crowds and evoking high energy, enthusiasm and fun!
Costume is made to fit someone 5'10 to 6'2 tall with an average build
Wage: $12.00/hour
Day Porter
Job order: 438633
No minimum experience required
Must be at least 18 years of age
Wage: $9.00/ hour
Call Center Representative
Job order: 438856
Must be 18 or older due to insurance requirements
No Work Experience Required!
Must be comfortable speaking on the phone and be able to communicate effectively verbally, and interpersonally.
Must have reading comprehension skills as employer will guide with scripts
Must be punctual, responsible and ready to learn
Starting Wage: $10.00/ hour or commission (whichever is higher)
Many other positions are available on our job search web site: https://www.employnv.gov or by visiting one of the Nevada JobConnect offices located at:
2827 Las Vegas Blvd. North ~ 3405 South Maryland Parkway ~ 4500 East Sunset Rd.