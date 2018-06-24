Job openings for the week of June 25

Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect. To apply for one of these jobs, go to https://www.employnv.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx, register and search the Job order number click or visit your nearest JobConnect office location.
Asphalt Laborer
Job order: 445016
Minimum 1 year of related asphalt experience, including working with a shovel, asphalt rake, and wacker (grade stamper)
Must have OSHA 10 card prior to applying
Must be able to meet the physical demands of the job including working in extreme outdoor temperatures, shoveling, pulling and pushing up to and above 50 lbs
Wage: $25.00/ hour
CNC Machine Operator (Computer Numerically Controlled Machine Operator)
Job order: 444939
**Part Time**
Some experience helpful but not required
Must be mechanically inclined and detail oriented
Salary: $12.00-$13.00/hour DOE
Seamstress/Seamster
Job order: 444814
***Part Time***
6-months experience in commercial sewing, uniform sewing or repair or in alterations is required
Experience in operating a BabyLock Sewing machine, Surger, or blind stich machines
Able to communicate effectively with employees and management in English, specific to position duties and responsibilities
Wage: $9.00/ hour
Phlebotomy Instructor
Job order: 444736
Minimum of 3 years of phlebotomist experience
Current certification required
Must be able to work on weekends
Wage: $19.00/ hour
Activities Assistant/Concierge
Job order: 444697
Must have at least one year of experience working with elderly
Must possess valid First Aid Certification and Food Handler Card
Promote positive work environment that emphasizes teamwork
Wage: $10.50/hr
Administrative Assistant
Job order: 444489
Must have 6 months QuickBooks experience
Knowledgeable in Outlook, Quick Books, Word, Excel etc
Strong written and verbal skills
Clerical experience preferred
Wage: $12.00/hour
Customer Service Rep (Dry Cleaner)
Job order: 444570
Must have excellent in-person customer service and communication skills
Able to lift 10-50lbs
Reliable transportation is required as the bus stop is over a mile away
Dry cleaning experience is a plus!
Salary $10.00/ hour
Editorial Assistant
Job order: 444292
Superior writing and communication skills and organization skills
Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office and related software
Experience with editing, journalism or editorial research a plus
Knowledge of Goldmine a plus
Wage: $10.00/hour
Production Associate-Cornerboard
Job order: 444650
Ability to read a tape measure up to 1/32
Ability to lift and handle materials and/or objects weighting 75 lbs
1 years of vocational experience in a manufacturing environment
Certified forklift experience preferred
Wage: $10.50/hr
Tech Support Representative
Job order: 444601
Must have 6+ months of troubleshooting and sales experience in electromechanical components
Spa and Pool components highly preferred.
Basic electric troubleshooting skills
Ability to read schematics/circuitry is a must
Salary: $14.00- $15.00/ hour DOE
Medical Customer Service Representative
Job order: 444152
Phone-related customer service a major plus
Familiarity with Microsoft Windows, Word, and Excel applications
Bilingual language skills a plus
Wage: $10.00/ hour
Store Assistant - Entry Level
Job order: 444557
Part-Time to start, potential to become full-time based on work performance and business need
Ability to bend, stoop, reach, stand, push, pull and lift cartons/bins weighing approximately 10-50 pounds each repetitively
Tactical gear knowledge preferred
Basic math skills
Ability to work alone
Wage: $8.25/ hour
Fraud Investigator
Job order: 444436
At least 6 months previous credit bureau reporting and fraud investigation experience or similar field is required.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills are a must
Salary: $15.00/ hour
Water Truck Driver
Job order: 443712
At least 6 months experience as a CDL Driver required
Must have CDL A or B license
Salary $18 Per hour (after 90 days pay goes to $20 per hour)