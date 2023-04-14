Jim Seebock elected to Henderson City Council

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson said Jim Seebock has been elected as the new Ward 1 Henderson City Councilman.

Seebock has lived in Henderson since 1986 and graduated from basic High School.

He's also the Deputy Chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The city said this comes after its first-ever special election.

After canvassing the results, city officials said they received 7.467 total votes, which accounts for nearly 14% of registered voters in Ward 1.

Seebock is scheduled to take his Oath of Office during a special Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday.