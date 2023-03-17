Ballot drop-off for Henderson special election starts Monday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A special election is being held in the City of Henderson to fill the city council's Ward I seat.

This comes after council member Michelle Romero was elected as the Mayor of Henderson in June 2022. She took her mayoral oath of office on January 3, 2023.

In January, the city council approved a resolution to hold a special election, which will be held on April 3 for registered voters. You can see the full voting schedule below. The special election will only be open to registered voters who live in Ward I. To see if you live in Ward I, you can check your home address here.

City of Henderson

Ballot Drop-off

Henderson City Hall

Monday, March 20 - Thursday, March 30

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You won't be able to drop off ballots Friday through Sundays.

Henderson City Hall

Monday, April 3

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting Period

Henderson City Hall

Tuesday, March 28 - Thursday, March 30

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Election Day

Henderson City Hall

Monday, April 3

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.