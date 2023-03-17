Ballot drop-off for Henderson special election starts Monday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A special election is being held in the City of Henderson to fill the city council's Ward I seat.
This comes after council member Michelle Romero was elected as the Mayor of Henderson in June 2022. She took her mayoral oath of office on January 3, 2023.
In January, the city council approved a resolution to hold a special election, which will be held on April 3 for registered voters. You can see the full voting schedule below. The special election will only be open to registered voters who live in Ward I. To see if you live in Ward I, you can check your home address here.
Ballot Drop-off
Henderson City Hall
Monday, March 20 - Thursday, March 30
7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
You won't be able to drop off ballots Friday through Sundays.
Henderson City Hall
Monday, April 3
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early Voting Period
Henderson City Hall
Tuesday, March 28 - Thursday, March 30
7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Election Day
Henderson City Hall
Monday, April 3
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.