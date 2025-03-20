Jesse Law's attorney claims client will avoid stalking conviction if he complies with court conditions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorneys representing Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law were back in court Wednesday.

Law, who was already facing criminal charges in Nevada's fake elector case, was accused of stalking his ex-fiancée.

Now, Law's attorney, Lisa Rasmusse, stated that her client could avoid a stalking conviction if he stays out of trouble for the next six months and refrains from any further contact with the victim.

In January, Channel 13 reported on the legal consequences Law was facing after allegedly placing electronic tracking devices on a woman's car and phone, monitoring her movements for nearly a month before she discovered it.

Law was initially arrested last year on domestic violence charges, but those charges were later dropped. He was released on his own recognizance in September and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Should he comply with these conditions, the court will instead convict him of disorderly conduct, a lesser misdemeanor offense.

His next court date is set for Sept. 17, 2025.