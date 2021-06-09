Jeff Lowe of 'Tiger King' wanted in Las Vegas again

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jeff Lowe of the Netflix show "Tiger King" is wanted in Las Vegas again after failing to appear in court on Wednesday, and according to the court, his attorney has withdrawn from the case.

The initial charges are from 2017. Lowe is accused of illegally using animals to make money, selling photo ops with exotic animals and sneaking them into suites on the Las Vegas Strip.

He was due in court Wednesday and failed to show up, Las Vegas Municipal Court confirms.

A judge issued four bench warrants for his arrest. Lowe's charges include three counts of not having a proper license or permit for wild and farm animals and one count of doing business without a license.

Each warrant costs $5,125 to settle, totaling $20,500 for all four.

Lowe's legal troubles are not limited to Las Vegas, however.

In a recent unrelated case, he and his wife were arrested on June 5 for suspicion of DUI in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Last month, federal authorities confiscated 68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar from the couple's Tiger King Park in Thackerville.

