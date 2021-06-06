Tiger King's Jeff Lowe and wife arrested on suspicion of DUI

OKLAHOMA CITY (KTNV) — More legal troubles for Tiger King's Jeff Lowe.

He and his wife have been arrested for suspicion of DUI in Oklahoma City this morning.

The ABC affiliate there reports the two were stopped after an officer saw their car jump a curb in a parking lot.

Police say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

Officers said Lowe's "speech was so slurred, it was difficult to understand him at times."

Lowe failed a sobriety test and was arrested.

13 Investigates has been reporting on Jeff Lowe and his troubles in Las Vegas for years.

Recently we told you the government took all his exotic cats and he is no longer licensed to exhibit big cats.