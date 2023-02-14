Jackpot winner takes home more than $3.2 million at The Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrating Super Bowl weekend by hitting it big.

A lucky winner sat down to play "Wheel Of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spins." The IGT Jackpots Twitter page shared news of the win Monday morning.

The Bellagio Jackpot winner goes home with more than $3.2 million after getting lucky at The Bellagio.

That's when officials said the guest ended up winning more than $3.2 million.

