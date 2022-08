LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky local hit a jackpot valued at more than $125,000 at Aliante Casino, Hotel and Spa on Saturday, July 30.

The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.

The winner has requested to remain anonymous.

