LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday one person playing Pai Gow at Sunset Station won $210,097.

The guest from out of town hit a 7-card “Straight Flush” for $210,097 while playing Pai Gow on Monday, August 1 at 7:10 p.m.

According to Sunset Station, the guest won after putting $1 on the progressive bonus.