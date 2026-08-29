Jackie Glass, former Clark County judge who sentenced OJ Simpson, dies at 70

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Clark County judge best known for her role in the local criminal case against O.J. Simpson has died.

TMZ first reported the news that Jackie Glass, 70, had passed away on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Glass served eight years as a judge on the Eighth Judicial District Court, retiring from the bench in 2011.

She was the judge who, in 2008, sentenced O.J. Simpson to 33 years in prison on armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

Glass went on to replace Nancy Grace as the host of courtroom TV show "Swift Justice." Before her legal career, Glass was also a reporter for Channel 13 in the early 1980s.

She is the wife of Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. The couple share two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca, and Rebecca Wolfson currently serves as a Las Vegas municipal court judge.

Rachel Wolfson, a comedian and stuntwoman best known for her work on "Jackass," shared the news of her mother's passing on social media, writing, "rip my rock, I don't know how I'll do this life without you, I love you so much mommy Jackie Glass, I'll see you again someday."