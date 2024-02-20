'It's not like being in Vegas': Students, parents pack ski slopes at Lee Canyon over Presidents Day weekend

Presidents Day was in full swing at Lee Canyon, with many people spending their holiday enjoying the snow through skiing, snowboarding, and sledding. The resort was crowded with students, parents, and snow enthusiasts celebrating on the slopes.

"We are ripping up blue bird, and then down on the magic carpet," Hunter Kelsey, a CCSD student, shared.

"It’s Pretty crowded, everything is sold out, there are some upset people down there too who didn't get their rentals prior," Charisma Fox added.

Lee Canyon, just over an hour away from the valley, provides many Las Vegans with a nice getaway from the desert. Fox commented, "When you get up here it's not like being in Vegas, it's like being in a different place without spending all of the money."

Paisley and Mia, who had the day off from elementary school, decided it would be a great day to learn how to ski. Paisley shared, "It's been really fun, but whenever I hold the poles, I hold it for a long time and it really hurts my thumbs." However, learning hasn't been easy, as Mia added, "I don't think I've gone on the mountains one time without falling."

As the day draws to a close at Lee Canyon, the appeal of skiing and snowboarding continues to captivate visitors. Despite the challenges of learning and the crowded slopes, the attraction of the snow brings smiles to the faces of both newcomers and experienced enthusiasts alike.

More information can be found on the Lee Canyon Ski resort website.

