LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Now that we're in the month of May and have seen temperatures consistently in the upper 80s–even setting records in the low to mid 90s in mid-April—many locals are asking "where is our famous spring-predicting desert tortoise Mojave Max?"

The sights and sounds of a busy Friday at the Springs Preserve in early May: bees buzzing around blooming desert wildflowers, kids playing at the splash pad, butterflies spreading their wings and lots of smiles.

VIDEO: Guy Tannenbaum talks to a zoologist about why Mojave Max hasn't emerged

It's May in Southern Nevada. Where is celebrity desert tortoise Mojave Max?

"Just walking through the flower garden is really nice," Anna Darby said.

"It's sunshiney, warm, and you get warm feelings by seeing all these butterflies," Laura Ragsdale said in the preserve's butterfly exhibit.

By most accounts, it's a perfect Southern Nevada spring day.

"Today it feels like summer," Don Darby said. "We were here at 9:30 a.m., and it was pretty warm standing in the sun."

Whether or not it's actually spring, though, might be up for debate, considering our spring prognosticator, Mojave Max, is taking his sweet time emerging from his burrow–the traditional sign for locals that spring has sprung in the desert.

"You know those really cool overnight temperatures? To me, it feels like sleeping weather!" said Springs Preserve Senior Zoologist Katrina Smith. "So, [Max is] just taking that all the way through the day!"

Even though we've already seen several high temperatures in the 90s this year, that's not enough to wake up desert tortoises from brumation—a reptile's version of hibernation. Smith says our overnight lows warming up are the key.

"He is in a really deep burrow, so I can't even see into the bottom of it," Smith explained. "It's really nicely insulated, so those temperature changes are going to take a little bit longer to reach in there. He's also got two roommates that came in after him, so first one in, last one out, I guess? "

Of all the tortoises at the Springs Preserve habitat, Mojave Max is typically the last one to wake up from brumation.

His last two emergences were his latest ever—April 23 and 24, respectively—so, whenever he wakes up this year will be a new record.

"Does a late emergence kind of signify anything as far as what our summer might have in store for us?" I asked Smith.

"Boy, I hope not," Smith said with a laugh. "Because typically when it's cool in the spring, we have a really hot summer, so I'm hoping he doesn't know something we don't."

Despite concerned citizens fearing the worst for our local celebrity, Smith explained Max and a pre-brumation physical and passed with flying colors—he's just taking his time emerging from his burrow.

"We love the public interest, it's a great opportunity to educate people about different physiology and preferences for the tortoises," Smith said.

So, when Max does eventually emerge from his burrow?

"It is absolutely breaking news, because spring will have finally sprung, and everybody needs to know what kind of record this boy broke this year!" Smith exclaimed.

It's noteworthy that Mojave Max is setting a new emergence record this year, which also marks the 25th anniversary of the Mojave Max Emergence Contest. To mark the occasion, organizers have expanded the opportunity to submit guesses to everyone in Clark County, not just elementary school students.

It's not too late to submit your guess if you haven't already, which you can do by clicking here.