Don't worry, Mojave Max is fine. He's just hibernating a little bit longer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fear not. Mojave Max is fine.

Southern Nevada's famous weather-predicting desert tortoise has yet to emerge from his winter slumber despite the calendar approaching May.

Clark County leaders provided an update, reassuring concerned residents that Max is doing just fine. Officials explained that the recent cooler temperatures and windy conditions are simply not appealing to Max or any of the other tortoises at Springs Preserve.

County officials confirmed they have a motion-activated camera fixed on the burrow entrance, ensuring they'll know the moment Max decides to make his seasonal debut.

The tortoise's emergence traditionally signals the arrival of spring in Southern Nevada, but this year's delayed appearance suggests the cooler weather patterns may persist a bit longer.

