'It's absolutely necessary': Hospital in Henderson opens pediatric emergency department

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new emergency department for the smallest and most vulnerable patients is now open in Henderson.

St. Rose Dominican Hospital's Siena Campus just opened a pediatric emergency department, ready to welcome little patients with big needs.

While the hospital has offered expertise in pediatric emergencies since 2015, it now has a special area dedicated to it.

"This year, we are proud to offer just a more exclusive pediatric experience for families and children, and really what that means is a dedicated state-of-the-art facility that allows parents to park in an area that's dedicated for children. It means that children and families can come into the waiting room and know that it's an ambiance and a decor that is pleasing to a child, that feels safe and feels warm," said Dr. Carla Laos, the medical director of the pediatric emergency department.

Dr. Laos said having a separate area for the youth is important because what a child may see or hear in a typical adult emergency room can be traumatizing.

"We should be able to offer them something different than in the event they had to go through the adult side or see some of the things that happen in the adult realm. It's a matter of protecting their innocence as well," Dr. Laos said.

She said she's proud to work for a hospital that understands that kids not only think differently but they're also just not built the same.

"Their anatomy is different. Their bodies work in a different way. Even their vital signs are not the same as adults, so what might be considered high-end for an adult, is normal for a child if you remember to consider they're crying. They're scared. They might have a fever. All of those can play a part in raising their vital signs and if you're not attuned to that, if you're not specialized in that, if you don't know that that is how a child's physiology and anatomy work, it's harder to provide the best possible medical care," Dr. Laos said.

She said the physicians there are all double board-certified in pediatrics and emergency pediatric medicine, specializing in serving those we hold most dear.

"The reason behind creating a separate space and spending money has more to do with people in the community deciding that they wanted to donate or give back to our most valuable resource, if you ask me, which is our children," Dr. Laos said.

Dr. Laos added that the need for this pediatric emergency department goes hand-in-hand with the rapid growth of Southern Nevada.

"When we look at how the population is expanding in this city and this part of the city, it's just inherent that we are able to escalate the care for pediatric patients. It's absolutely necessary. It's important that a child has a good experience and is not traumatized from a mental standpoint and a psychological standpoint because that is going to affect their growth and their development," Dr. Laos said.

She said this will also provide peace of mind for patients' families during what is surely a nerve-racking time for them.

"We know that parents are anxious, and we know that parents are scared, and we know that children are the same. We want the family to feel intact, and we want the family to feel like they were listened to, and we want the family to feel that their concerns were addressed -- and we must feel that that child is better," she said.

She said investing in kids means investing in the future.

"They're going to grow up to be participants in the community. They're going to give to the community. It's great for them to know that they can come here and if we cared well for them as children, that we will be here as they age and as they get older," she said.

St. Rose Dominican's Siena Campus is located at 3001 St Rose Pkwy. The pediatric emergency department is already open and accepting patients. Hospital officials will mark the achievement with a grand opening ceremony on Monday, Dec. 4.