IRS launches 2025 tax season with expanded tools and enhanced security

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2025 tax filing season is officially underway, with the Internal Revenue Service rolling out new features aimed at making the process easier and more accessible.

Two key programs, "Direct File" and "Free File," have been expanded this year.

Direct File, which allows taxpayers to file returns directly with the IRS without third-party software, is now available in 25 states, including Nevada.

The service includes a new data import feature that automatically pulls personal information and W-2 data from IRS accounts, streamlining the process and improving accuracy.

For those with an adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less, the IRS Free File program offers no-cost access to tax preparation software from partner companies.

This program is available exclusively through the IRS website and helps taxpayers file their federal returns quickly and efficiently. Both programs also assist in claiming credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

To protect against identity theft, the IRS is encouraging taxpayers to sign up for an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number.

"The IRS is recommending that everyone sign up for an IP PIN," said Tracy Janssen, a local accountant and business owner of Targeted Tax Relief and Symphony Business Services, "It’s a six-digit number that gets sent to your home each year and provides an added layer of security."

This measure is particularly important during tax season when identity theft is rampant.

The deadline for most taxpayers to file their returns is April 15, 2025.

For those needing additional time, a six-month extension can be requested through the IRS website, extending the deadline to Oct. 15, 2025.

