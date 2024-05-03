Watch Now
IRS evaluating future of free pilot program that helped over 4,000 Nevadans file taxes

J. David Ake/AP
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 18:22:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Internal Revenue Service is evaluating the future of a pilot program, which the agency says helped over 4,000 Nevadans file their taxes for free this year.

As mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS delivered a report to Congress in May 2023 that found there was broad interest in a tool to electronically file taxes directly with the IRS. Shortly after that, the IRS looked at ways to create a direct e-filing option. That led to the creation of the Direct File Pilot program.

The program was available for 13 states this tax season, including Nevada and California.

According to the IRS, more than 3.3 million taxpayers started the eligibility checker to see if they could use the program, 423,450 taxpayers logged into Direct File, and 140,803 taxpayers submitted accepted returns. You can see that breakdown below.

IRS Direct File breakdown

Of those returns, the agency states they issued more than $90 million in tax refunds and collected $35 million in tax balances due. The Treasury Department estimates that Direct File users saved $5.6 million in tax preparation fees.

"Overall, usage was in line with our expectations for the limited pilot, and it far exceeded what was necessary to provide sufficient data to evaluate," an agency report states in part. "During the final week, more than 5,000 taxpayers submitted returns each day using Direct File, and the system stood up well under the high-volume push of the tax season's final days."

In the past, tax preparation companies said a pilot program like this isn't needed because free tax prep services already exist and that the cost of operations would be high.

However, according to the IRS, the cost to develop the program came in "much lower than initial estimates".

"Through the end of the pilot, the total amount spent by IRS was $24.6 million, including the Report to Congress. Direct File's operational costs — including customer service, cloud computing and user authentication — were just $2.4 million," the report states.

IRS officials state they're going through all of the data compiled during the pilot program to determine whether or not Direct File will be available in the future and they expect to make a final decision later this year.

