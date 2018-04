LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas woman says she has been living in the aftermath of a nasty apartment flood for two weeks and now owes $400 in repairs.

Tori Gochenouer says the problem started two weeks ago when she got an urgent call.

"It was management saying that my apartment was flooded and it flooded the apartment next-door," said Gochenouer.

Gochenouer returned home from a movie and found 4 inches of water had ruined a lot of her belongings and frightened her puppy and six year old cat.

Gochenouer says Dolce at the Lakes apartment management began the clean up by removing the water, pulling up the carpet and removing the carpet padding.

"They told me the next day 'it's your fault," said Gochenouer.

Gochenouer says she filed a claim with her renters insurance but was denied.

"He said it was not my fault so therefore they would not cover the damages and if it had been my fault, I would've had either a $500 or a $1,000 deductible," said Gochenouer.

Two weeks later, apartment management added a $400 charge for carpet repair on top of Gochenouer's rent bill.

"They're trying to say that I owe the carpet guy $400 only because they saw toilet paper in the toilet that night," said Gochenouer.

Contact 13 reviewed the lease and it clearly states the apartment owner will not be held responsible for damages.

Contact 13 called apartment management and they said they will work with Gochenouer to straighten the situation out.