Local vape producer lets 13 Action News into lab, talks about product

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The vaping industry continues to see massive sales growth and popularity among teens but the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is handing down more regulations to help clear the air on safety.
Nevada has already taken steps to combat selling vapes and e-cigarettes to minors under 18 years old with SB225.
"I am very confident and I know absolutely what is going into the products, because I personally make all of them and we know that there's nothing that's going to make somebody sick," said Brandi Mazzola, Co-Owner of Mob Liquid Labs and Chief Mixologist.