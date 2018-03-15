LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - UPDATE 3-14-18:

Lawyers battled in a Las Vegas courtroom over a lien on a stalled housing project on the campus of UNLV.

At issue Tuesday, were disputes over paperwork and payments for sub contractors stemming from work on "The Degree" located near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo.

The original construction company, The Korte Company, filed a lien on the property after an abrupt work stoppage in 2017. The original amount of the lien totaled $20 million but as of Tuesday the amount had dwindled to $8.49 million as some payment disputes among sub-contractors had been settled.

It appears all sides are working toward a resolution. A Las Vegas judge postponed any ruling on the lien claim setting an evidentiary hearing for April 9.

Attorneys for the developer, UPA 1 LLC, UNLV, and The Korte Company hinted some of the payment negotiations and logistical efforts were occurring outside of court and the matter may be resolved without court intervention.

As of Wednesday, physical construction at the site was at a standstill. Students with signed leases for the unfinished property have until Thursday to decide to keep their lease beyond Fall 2018 or to cancel without penalty.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hundreds of UNLV students are now getting word their new apartment building is being delayed, again.

Contact 13 has learned students were informed last week the building will likely not be ready for the fall 2018 semester, a full year after it was supposed to be finished.

The new housing complex called "The Degree" is part of a 40 year housing plan to revamp and bolster the university's on-campus living capacity.

"Degree was supposed to be built in 2017 but we recently got an email saying they don't know when it will be built," said Nicole Furushiro.

Furushiro is studying entertainment technology and design and she was hoping to move in.

A letter obtained by Contact 13 shows project leadership continues to blame numerous issues for the construction delays and apologizes for the inconvenience.

The letter goes on to say there is not enough information from the new construction team to give an accurate timeline as to when the project will be ready. At the moment, there is no guarantee the building will be finished in time for the 2018 semester, according to the letter.

"I definitely want to know when it will be completed so I will have an idea when we will be able to move in finally," added Furushiro.

The project faced a major set back in September 2017 when construction stopped. A dispute between the construction company and the developer resulted in a legal fight over a $20 million dollar lien on the property. A court hearing is set for Tuesday.

Last month, a new construction company was announced and work is expected to begin again soon.

Contact 13 reached out to project management and a spokesperson released the following statement.