ROUGH ROAD: man claims damaged road from heavy trucks caused big repair bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - One Las Vegas man claims his pick-up truck was damaged because of a rough road near Lake Mead and Hollywood Boulevards.

Steve McNames says Mt. Hood Street between Alto Ave. and Lake Mead Blvd has seen better days. The roadway is cracked and pot holes have formed. McNames thinks the heavy truck traffic from a nearby rock and gravel mine is to blame.

“I like to see them take a different route and not damage this road as bad," said McNames.

Contact 13 watched the stretch of road for one hour on a weekday and counted 17 large trucks hauling dirt and rocks along Mt. Hood Street. At that rate, nearly 200 trucks could pass along the same stretch of road in a 10 hour period.

The roadway surface is cracked and McNames claims a pothole caused substantial suspension damage to his vehicle.

“I’ve had replace the struts at a pretty high cost for labor and the struts," added McNames.

Contact 13 reached a Clark County spokesperson by phone. Plans are already in the works to address the truck troubles. Crews will be visiting the roadway by the end of the week to address any potholes. Later this year a new "haul road" is expected to relieve the truck traffic on Mt. Hood Street. Once built, Mt. Hood Street will be repaved.