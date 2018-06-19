Rotting trash piling up in hot, windy weather for two weeks near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The trash is piling up in one neighborhood near downtown after Republic Services made a change in garbage pick-up and neighbors apparently didn't get the message.

Contact 13 was alerted by people living near Stewart and Eastern Avenues on Monday. Neighbors say the 2100 block of Stewart Ave. used to have service in the alley behind the homes but two weeks ago the trash began piling up.

"We pull our trash out, and after a while we leave it out here, then other people put their trash out and then we don’t have anywhere to put our trash, they don’t wanna come out, what do I gotta do?" said Linda Mack.

"We put it out in the alley," added Mack.

The piles of garbage have been ransacked by transients in the area, according to neighbors.

“Half of the people of gone through the bags here, they ripped them open, looking for cans, or whatever they can, clothes, whatever they can find and the homeless people [have] been doing this, they been going to through the bags," explained Mack.

Neighbors say the situation has been made worse by the wind and hot weather.

“Dirty diapers, flies, feces. It’s nasty," said Mack.

Contact 13 reached out to a Republic Services spokesperson to find out why the trash has not been picked up.

The spokesperson said the established neighborhood was transitioned from a hands-on removal to a newer automated pick-up. The spokesperson said new waste bins were provided to the residents and additional information was given to the area affected.

As for the rotting piles of garbage, Republic Services says it is a code enforcement issue and they want to stress residents must dispose of their trash in their provided bins and place them on the curb on their correct day.

Republic Services urges customers to download their "my resources" app to check trash schedules.