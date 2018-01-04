Questions and confusion surround money raised for 1 October victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Some victims of the 1 October shooting say they have been confused by two separate accounts meant to help them get through the financial hardship left in the aftermath.

Stacie Armentrout was at the Route 91 concert when the disaster struck.

"I am a survivor, my husband and I and my two children were at the concert," said Armentrout.

Some broken and bruised ribs, a knee injury, and emotional scars that have yet to heal; they consider themselves lucky.

Armentrout says in the wake of the shooting, confusion has prevailed for survivors who were counting on the millions of dollars donated by corporations, organizations, and people from all over the world.

"They were counting on this money, it is heartbreaking, it is frustrating, it's very heartbreaking to hear them struggle," said Armentrout.

Armentrout has taken it upon herself to advocate for victims who are unable to function emotionally or physically after the shooting.

Armentrout says for many, the confusion comes from the two major victims funds.

There is the Las Vegas Victims Fund, created by Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, which has raised more than $22 million.

The other account, the Vegas Strong fund, created by the National Resorts Association, has approximately $12 million in monies collected from resort corporations.

Contact 13 has learned 12 victims began receiving checks out of the Vegas Strong fund as of late December.

Those checks ranged from $800 to almost $4,000.

According to multiple victims, the next round of checks, going to 17 more individuals and totaling $48,000 was suddenly placed on hold with little explanation.



Contact 13 was told the money was meant to address immediate needs such as food, shelter, and other bills.

"And it's really like them being re-victimized again," said Armentrout.

Contact 13 attempted to get answers from the Vegas Strong Fund president, but the media inquiry was referred to the chairman of the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

It is still unclear how the money in the Vegas Strong Fund will be handed out, but a partial amount will be placed in the Las Vegas Victims Fund, according to fund Chairman Scott Nielson.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund is now accepting claims from victims for payment. The deadline to file a claim in January 31. Money from that fund is expected to be released in March.



