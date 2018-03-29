Parents to be fined for letting kids play unsupervised at Las Vegas extended stay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas mom says her extended stay apartment is being unfair and may even fine parents over some new rules involving children.

Julie Gordon says the rules were handed out earlier in the year. The sheet of paper she received from a security guard outlines 6 rules:

There is to be no playing on the grass There is to be no playing or running around on the landings, stairwells, or in the laundry rooms. No loitering in groups. No one under the age of 18 is allowed in the pool, or in the pool area with out supervision. Minimum age for SPA is 18 no EXCEPTIONS No skateboarding, Roller Blading, Bike Riding, Rock throwing, or playing with balls. Children are to be SUPERVISED by parents at ALL TIMES.

The paper goes on to say:

"YOUR CHILDREN DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO DISTURB OTHER PEOPLE"

"ANY VIOLATIONS OF ANY OF THESE RULES OR REGULATIONS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FINES AND/OR A NO RE-RENT STATUS.