Ongoing power outage leaves Sandy Valley residents with air conditioning, water

Sandy Valley residents say power outages have caused them to go without air conditioning and power.

No air conditioning. No water. A small community is suffering in triple-digit heat. But NV Energy isn't sure why.

Neighbors living in the Sandy Valley area are used to the rural life but nothing like this. The power goes out around the same time every single day and remains that way for hours on end. The electricity returns only to shut off again.

It's been a week of outages. 13 Action News reached out to NV Energy, which says it's unacceptable. But the power problem is a mystery. 

NV Energy crews are working to determine if the problem is on its line or if equipment in Sandy Valley is causing the issue. Crews also put additional sensors on NV Energy lines to monitor any faults in the system, in particular the line that runs to Goodsprings. 

NV Energy told 13 Action News they plan to bring a portable generator to serve as a fail-safe to provide Sandy Valley power in case they find an issue on their line.

