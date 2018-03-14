Off-duty Las Vegas police officer shoots and kills dog involved in 'vicious' neighborhood attack

A Las Vegas woman is looking for answers after her family's golden retriever mix was shot and killed by an off-duty Las Vegas police officer.

Maureen Schorn only has pictures, videos and memories left of her beloved Moto.

"He was the kindest, most gentle dog I've ever owned," said Schorn through tears.

"He wouldn't hurt a fly," said Schorn.

According to Schorn, a friend came over to her house located near Bonanza and Nellis to walk her three dogs Friday around 5 p.m.

Schorn says all 3 dogs were wearing collars and leashes but two of them bolted down the street to a neighbors house when the front door was opened.

Witnesses and a Clark County Animal Control report said the two dogs went on the attack seconds later.

Witnesses described the attack as 'vicious' on a brown, 15-year-old, dachshund-mix.

“Their little dog always rolls over on his back in submission and I can guarantee there’s not a scratch on that little dog," said Schorn.

The owner of the dachshund-mix says the dog suffered severe internal injuries but is expected to survive.

Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed an off duty officer was also a witness to the attack and fired two rounds.

Witnesses say Moto retreated to his home where he died a short time later.

Schorn did not witness the shooting and questions if an attack happened and only became aware of the incident shortly after.

"There's many unanswered questions at this point," said Schorn.

Las Vegas Police could not provide additional details citing an internal investigation and personnel matter.