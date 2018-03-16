Neighbors confused after hand-written cardboard sign replaces community mailbox

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - People living near Windmill and Maryland Pkwy. say they were confused after a hand-written cardboard sign replaced their community mailbox last month.

Ed Smead said he noticed the sign and immediately began to wonder what happened.

"I was kind of at a loss for words," said Smead. "It was abrupt and it's just a hand-written sign and anyone could've written it," he added.

The sign read "mailbox unstable and dangerous. Unit will be replaced A.S.A.P"

The instructions indicated mail recipients would have to pick up their mail at the nearby post office until a new one could be installed.

"It's been a month of going to the post office four or five times a week and waiting in line 10 or 15 minutes," said Smead.

"It's a pretty big inconvenience," he added.

Contact 13 reached out to the United States Postal Service about the cardboard sign.

A spokesperson said the cluster mailbox was removed for maintenance but it is unclear why it was not replaced in a timely manner.

Within hours of Contact 13's inquiry, a brand new mailbox was installed.

"Thank you! It's a great relief!" said Smead

There is a new sign on the mailbox: customers can pick up their new mailbox keys at the post office.