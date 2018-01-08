Mom has carpool solution for unreliable school buses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Desperate times call for desperate measures. Vanessa Wright says she has been forced to rearrange her life and busy schedule to get her 16-year-old son to school.

"It is a really sad day when we have to take matters into our own hands because they just can't get it right, they just can't step up to the plate and get it together," said Wright.

Wright claims Clark County School buses have been reliable at best, so she came up with a solution.

"I decided, you know what, if we can't rely on the buses, I know I'm reliable, I took matters into my own hands and I put it out there to my community 'hey do you have a kid and you're just as frustrated as me, I'll take them to school," explained Wright.

Wright posted her school carpool idea on nextdoor.com

Wright says other parents wrote to her with similar frustrations.

Wright says she began keeping track of when the bus was late or did not show up at all, but it happened so frequently,l she gave up.

"I should not have to worry every day if my son is actually going to get to school or get to school on time," said Wright.

Contact 13 has been reporting on the Clark County School bus troubles and it appears there is not a quick fix.

Insiders have told 13 Action News short staffing and budget troubles are the main reasons. To counter the trouble, some bus routes are doubled up which is delaying students.

The Clark County School District is reminding parents to call the transportation department to have any concerns addressed at 702-799-8111