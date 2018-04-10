Las Vegas leaky apartment roof drives family crazy for months

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas family says they have been dealing with a major leak in their roof for months and their landlord has been slow to respond.

Willie Grimes says his apartment located near Lake Mead and Hollywood Boulevards has suffered the leak since December 2017.

Grimes provided Contact 13 video of water coming through the ceiling of his second floor apartment in January during a storm. He says his three kids were forced from their room because of the water.

"They couldn't even sleep in here, I had them sleep in the living room because it was soaked, the entire room, it was bad," said Grimes.

Grimes says he alerted his landlord by text message in January about the problem and action was taken soon after.

Grimes says the repairs were not enough and the leak worsened.

"There was stucco all over the carpet," said Grimes.

Grimes did his homework and found Nevada law is on the tenants side in this situation. As Contact 13 has reported, landlords must make appropriate repairs within 14 days once notified of the problem in writing.

Contact reached out to the apartment manager and he promised swift action. He blames the repair delays on a miscommunication. As of Tuesday, repairs were underway.