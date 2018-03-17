LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - UPDATE 3-16-18:

Fire officials with the City of Las Vegas say the sprinkler system in the Senator Harry Reid senior apartments in downtown Las Vegas is once again functional.

Fire officials confirm to 13 Action News the progress continues at the senators namesake apartment building, which houses many disabled seniors.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue has inspected the property several times after Contact 13 exposed potential problems last month.

Officials say the property will remain in a 'failure' status until all of the fire code violations are fixed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Senator Harry Reid senior apartments in downtown Las Vegas has been on a fire watch program after Contact 13 reported a series of fire code violations.

According to a document obtained by 13 Action News, the city of Las Vegas expected compliance by Friday.

A fire inspector conducted a follow up with site management on Tuesday to discuss the remaining violations and corrections.

A manager was told the property would remain on a fire watch status until the east attic sprinkler system was placed back in service. The site manager told the inspector the other violations were in the process of being corrected, according to the document.

As of Tuesday the inspection revealed the east attic dry fire sprinkler system was out of service due to leaks and a bad valve. A maintenance worker told the inspector the value and replacement components were on order and the system would be repaired as soon as possible.

Contact 13 tried multiple attempts to get comment from apartment management about the fire violations but phone calls, text messages and emails were not returned.