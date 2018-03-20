Annoying apartment fire alarm goes off in the middle of the night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A fire alarm is meant to save your life during an emergency but some people in a new apartment complex in the south valley say they are annoyed by an alarm "crying wolf."

Residents say the trouble began sounding at 3 a.m., on March 11 at the Green Leaf Volare apartments located near Dean Martin Drive and Cactus.

"She went to the perimeter to see if there was any fire or smoke and there was nothing to that degree," said resident Craig Stuber.

Stuber says he gathered important documents in case the fire alarm turned out to be real. Stuber says it was a false alarm.

"It went off another four times until 9 o'clock in the morning," added Stuber.

Stuber says the screeching stopped nearly six hours after he was woken up. Stuber says he asked apartment management about the alarm but answers have been hard to come by.

"As I see it, if you cry wolf in a fire, everyone is going to burn," said Stuber.

Stuber says last fall the fire alarm went off again in the early morning hours.

"At that time, they said 'oh it's sensitive to wind and rain,' said Stuber as he questioned office staff.

According to Clark County fire codes, a written log of all fire alarms must be kept on site at the property including whomever investigated the alarm, the date and time plus the cause of the fire alarm.

Contact 13 tried to reach the complex manager and the California-based ownership, Green Leaf Partners, however phone calls, emails and voicemails were not returned.