Investigation ongoing after person found dead in a car in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after one person was found dead in a car in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the area of East Carey Avenue and Kenneth Road, just west of the intersection with Pecos Road, on Monday morning.

Police told Channel 13 it came in as a medical-related call and when officers arrived, they found one person who was taken to a local hospital and another person who was found dead.

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Detectives responded to the scene and are actively working to determine the facts and circumstances involved," NLVPD said.

This is a developing story.

