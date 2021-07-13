Interstate 15 in Arizona closed in both directions due to fire

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (KTNV) — Arizona Department of Transportation says that Interstate 15 is closed in both directions from just north of Littlefield to nearly the Utah state line.

There is no estimated time to reopen the road, according to authorities.

You can check your route before heading out with the AZ 511 & ADOT Alerts apps: https://bit.ly/3hIqAM4.

