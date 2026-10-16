LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Cesar Rodriguez, the inspiration behind his Las Vegas-based tequila company goes far beyond the drink itself. It's about family, sacrifice and remembering the people who helped pave the way.

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, Rodriguez, founder of Abuelitos Tequila, is sharing the story behind a business inspired by the grandparents who helped raise him.

WATCH | Inspired by family, Las Vegas-born tequila brand honors its Mexican heritage

Inspired by family, Las Vegas-born tequila brand honors its Mexican heritage

Some of Cesar's earliest memories include helping his grandfather sell socks on the streets of Tijuana and accompanying his grandmother and mother as they cleaned homes across the border in San Diego.

When Rodriguez was 19, he lost both grandparents just one month apart.

Their influence helped shape the philosophy behind Abuelitos: "Drink to Remember, Not to Forget."

"We like to celebrate with tequila but we also have to celebrate that every generation that comes after gets to dream a little bigger because of those who paved the way," Rodriguez said.

From family inspiration to a Las Vegas business

Rodriguez officially launched Abuelitos in June 2026, building a company based in Las Vegas with its tequila produced in Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico.

The tequila is made using Blue Weber agave and traditional production methods.

According to the company, Abuelitos has expanded to more than 65 restaurants, bars and retail locations across Southern Nevada since its launch.

Its Reposado has also earned top honors at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards, including Best Reposado Tequila, Best Tequila and Best Agave Spirit in Show.

Honoring loved ones through Día de los Muertos

The theme of remembrance is also carrying into an upcoming Día de los Muertos celebration in Las Vegas.

Abuelitos is partnering with Todo Bien at The UnCommons from October 23 through November 1 for an event centered on honoring loved ones who have passed away.