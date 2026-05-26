Infant in critical condition after being found unresponsive in pool, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An infant is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a pool Monday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police tell us that officers responded to the 1100 block of Francis Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, around 6:12 p.m.

LVMPD says when officers arrived, they immediately started CPR on the child before they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.