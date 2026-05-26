Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Local News

Actions

Infant in critical condition after being found unresponsive in pool, LVMPD says

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Francis Avenue near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.
Las Vegas police - LVMPD file photo
KTNV
File photo of Las Vegas police car lights
Las Vegas police - LVMPD file photo
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An infant is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a pool Monday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police tell us that officers responded to the 1100 block of Francis Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, around 6:12 p.m.

LVMPD says when officers arrived, they immediately started CPR on the child before they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team