Inaugural Lee Canyon Bike Festival coming on Saturday, Aug. 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for more ways to stay active this summer — especially if you like cycling — the inaugural Lee Canyon Bike Festival is coming Saturday, Aug. 24.

And Lee Canyon said the expo is free!

Members of the biking community will be able to come together and celebrate mountain biking with an outdoor expo from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Dirt Fix, the festival organizers in partnership with Lee Canyon, said festival-goers can enjoy a lineup of industry vendors, local bike shops, bike brand demos, music, and mountain bike guides.

There will also be food trucks and a beer tent.

"The Las Vegas mountain bike community is super passionate. People welcome new riders; there's a lot of camaraderie. Lee Canyon's Bike Festival is a way to celebrate that," says Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon's general manager. "Over the last five seasons, Lee Canyon has invested $17 million in upgrades to the resort, which empowers us to host events like this that foster community."

But wait, there's more...

After the festival, film lovers will also get to enjoy a special screening of Red Bull and Anthill Films MTB film "Anytime" presented by Shimano.

WATCH | "Anytime" Trailer

Dirt Fix said there will also be a happy hour at Bristlecone Bar from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before the film screening at 7 p.m.

In addition to the expo, parking and entry to the film screening are also free.

More information

The Lee Canyon Bike Festival will be located at 6725 Lee Canyon Road, Las Vegas, NV 89124.

See the full schedule of events below:



10 a.m. — 6 p.m. | Lee Canyon's operating hours

Noon — 4:30 p.m. | Festival and bike demos in the base area

5 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. | Mountain Bike Festival Happy Hour, The Bristlecone Bar

7 p.m. | Film premier of Anytime, presented by Shimano, The Bristlecone Bar

To ride the mountain bike park, you will need to purchase a ticket or season pass. This is separate from the expo, but manufacturers will offer free demos of their equipment at the expo.

For more information, visit the event's webpage by clicking the link here.