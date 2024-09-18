In push to gain insight into CCSD Board of Trustees, Channel 13 talks to former board member

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Clark County School District Board of Trustees continues to work through its superintendent search, the replacement of former trustee Katie Williams and the future of Lundy Elementary, a lot of community members have had questions surrounding recent decisions, so Channel 13 wanted to gain some insight into how the board functions.

PREVIOUS CONTINUED COVERAGE: CCSD Trustee Katie Williams resigns amid allegations she actually lives in Nebraska

Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Justin Hinton has reached out to CCSD to speak with Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales multiple times over the past several months without a response.

In the meantime, he spoke with former board member Dane Watson.

Watson served in an interim position to represent North Las Vegas as a non-voting member.

He was there because Isaac Barron was still an employee of CCSD, so he couldn't serve his term on the board until he retired.

The following is part of the conversation he had with Hinton:

Justin Hinton: "If someone from the community comes up to you and says what is this board really like, what would you tell them?"

Dane Watson: "I would say there are definitely some of the hardest working, sometimes it is more difficult because they have a different way of thinking. That's just normal. Any type of governmental agency, there's different views on things, so that's what you get. It's not different from any other, whether it be at the state legislature or the local school board, it's always going to be different individuals with different views on issues."

Hinton: "Different views, but do you think that everyone that's on the board has a vested interest in seeing this district succeed?"

Watson: "I would hope so."

Hinton: "But you're not confident?"

Watson: "I would hope so."

Justin Hinton sits down with former CCSD board member to learn more about how the board works

The two also discussed a particular board policy:

Hinton: "Were there any policies that the board has that surprised you when you joined the board?"

Watson: "The one policy that stood out to me, and I actually kind of learned, they definitely want to have a unified voice, and I can understand why. That's why you only hear from the board president when it comes to media."

Hinton: "But we don't hear really from her."

Watson: "I can't speak to that."

Hinton: "Sure."

Watson: "But that is she is the one that will be responding to media requests and things of that nature. I think they want to have a unified voice and so it's easier to have one individual speak out on behalf of the board."

After a board meeting in May, Hinton tried to introduce himself to Evelyn Garcia Morales.

Instead, she blocked her face from Hinton's view and appeared to ask a liaison to tell Hinton she couldn't talk to him.

That liaison approached Hinton, relaying her message.

Hinton brought that up to Watson.

Hinton: "It seems she's the person that wants to follow the rules and to go so far as to not introduce herself to someone because that would be talking to the media, and yet when we go back to the Katie Williams situation and it's someone who could potentially be serving on this board illegally, not much is being done to actually investigate that. How does that make you feel as a member of the board at that time?"

Watson: "We need leadership in the school board and leadership within the superintendent, so that's something an individual has to make that decision and say where are my leadership skills and qualities."

Hinton: "Do you think they're lacking?"

Watson: "Who's to say? Some say she's a wonderful leader. Others say she's lacking."

Hinton: "What do you say?"

Watson: "Fifth largest school district in the country and you're in the midst of a superintendent search. Now you're in the midst of finding another school board member, so there's a lot of things you should be leading on. To not speak with folk, not a good thing, I don't think."