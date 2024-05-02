In push for stricter DUI penalties, Clark County D.A. Wolfson wants to see change

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Driving under the influence is a deadly problem across our valley, but trying to find out how to curb this crime plaguing our community.

This is a concern Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says is headed to Carson City and our state law makers.

"We've had so many high-profile cases in the last few years of the carnage on the road, so I think now more than ever, so I think and I hope that our legislature will be more receptive to listening and to considering the increase of the penalties," said Wolfson.

So what are the penalties for DUI cases here in Nevada? We did some digging.

The first two DUI convictions are misdemeanors, which could land you 2-4 days of community service for the first conviction, all the way up to 180 days in jail for either, and a fine up to $1,000.

A third conviction is a possible six years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Four or more convictions is up to 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

However, if an intoxicated driver kills someone, they could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for each victim.

Laura Chapel lost her pregnant daughter in a DUI crash earlier this year. She says the punishment is not enough.

"My daughter was killed, and I feel like the punishment should match that loss and devastation," said Chapel.

She says the driver deserves life in prison.

Since a 2020 Nevada Supreme Court ruling, prosecuters can't charge defendants with murder in a DUI case.

That leaves the only life sentence for DUI to cases of vehicular homicide.

To face the charge, an intoxicated driver must have three prior DUI convictions and then hit and kill someone while under the influence.

"I don't think it's right to give drivers multiple chances to kill somebody before their prosecuted for murder," said Chapel.

Wolfson says he hopes next year's legislative session leads to substantial changes in vehicular homicide requirements and penalties for all levels of DUI. He hopes there's also an introduction of new stricter laws.

"An increase in penalties. I do believe that it will act as a deterrence," said Wolfson.

Nevada's next legislative session will begin February 3, 2025.