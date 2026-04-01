In need of a job? Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan is looking for a CDL driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan is looking for a CDL driver who's passionate about the fight against breast cancer and improving access to healthcare.

The Mammovan travels across the state to reach communities that have a barrier to care and often do not have access to transportation.

If you're interested, you can click here for the opening of the CDL driving position.

If you need a mammography, the Mammovan is parked at the Nellis Family Medical Center located on 691. N. Nellis Blvd. Appointments are available daily from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and take around 20 minutes.

You can call 1-877-581-6266 and select option 1 to make an appointment.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older, but screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. They accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare.

