In canceled 'State of Schools' speech, superintendent says CCSD is better positioned today than in 2018

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara emailed the Board of Trustees his annual State of the Schools address.

The State of the Schools address was previously scheduled last month but was canceled. Instead of a new date to make the speech, Jara elected to submit the address.

In the address, Jara provides an overview of the FOCUS: 2024 strategic plan, which is the framework for students' success. Jara also lays out a list of accomplishments, claiming CCSD is "better positioned today than it was in 2018" when he first arrived in Southern Nevada.

Some of those accomplishments listed include an increase in graduation rates, an uptick in teacher hires from previous years and improved college readiness.

On Jan. 30, Jara submitted a formal letter of resignation stating he would not longer be superintendent beginning Feb. 21.

However, the CCSD Board of Trustees did not approve his resignation during its last board meeting.

Jara is also in a legal battle with the Clark County Education Association because of posts he allegedly made on social media.

