Improvements begin at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial intersection in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Construction started on Monday at the intersection of Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway, where traffic will be reduced to one lane during the project.

Crews will transform the existing roundabout into two signalized intersections and add several upgrades, including LED street lighting, pavement markings, traffic signals, signage, and median islands.

Last week, another improvement project was completed on Kelso Dunes Avenue near Sunset Station Casino. A new traffic light was installed, and there are currently no road impacts in that area.

Starting Wednesday, Sunset Road west of Boulder Highway will close for storm drain installation as part of the ongoing Reimagine Boulder Highway project. The new drainage system is designed to mitigate severe flooding in the area.

Drone footage perspective of the stretch of Boulder Highway to be worked on

Drivers are encouraged to use the Waze traffic app to navigate construction impacts and find alternative routes.

City officials say they will continue providing updates as these projects progress.

For more information on the project, visit www.ReimagineBoulderHighway.com.

