Immigration preparedness fair held to prepare families in case of emergencies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — United Nissan teamed up with immigration lawyer Edgar Flores for a special event in Las Vegas that was all about immigrant preparedness and community support.

Families were able to pick up free immigrant preparedness kits, packed with valuable resources and know-your-rights information designed to help in case of an immigration emergency.

Immigration attorneys were also on hand to discuss important topics like childcare options if a parent is absent, how to protect your assets and how to navigate if an immigration officer is present.

"This is a way for them to take steps to feel better, to have a little bit more control over the situation and protect themselves in the event of a deportation," said Adriana Pereyra, an Immigration Attorney for Integrity Law Firm.

Edgar Flores Law works in immigration law and you can click here for more information and their number is (702) 475-7777.

Integrity Law Firm works in immigration law and you can click herefor more information and their number is (702) 664-6443.

